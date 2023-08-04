MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined on Friday, tracking losses on most Asian peers on the back of a further rise in long maturity U.S. yields after Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating.

The rupee was at 82.77 against the dollar by 11:14 a.m. IST, down from 82.72 on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield climbed to 4.20% on Thursday, marking its highest level since Nov 2022.

Most Asian currencies were down, with the Korean won the top loser.

"Today you will see a range of 82.60 to 82.80," said Ritesh Bhansali, director at Mecklai Financial services, a foreign exchange risk advisory firm. "We expect the market to be lacklustre before the release of U.S. employment data later."

U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due later on Friday, helping investors assess whether the country's labour market remains resilient. Apart from inflation, the U.S. labour market is considered the most important variable on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates again.

Economists polled by Reuters expect 200,000 job additions and month-on-month average wage growth of 0.3%.

A forex trader at a state run bank reiterated expectations of a quiet day, with 82.80 unlikely to be taken out on USD/INR. He said he is tracking Indian equities, apart for U.S. yields, for further cues on the rupee.

The equity benchmark BSE Sensex was up slightly, having dropped to a one-month low on Thursday on risk aversion fuelled by the rise in U.S. yields.

Foreign investors have turned net sellers of Indian equities over the last two days. They sold shares worth $182 million $38.3 million on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The number for Thursday is provisional. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)