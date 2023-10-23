MUMBAI - The Indian rupee ended lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday tracking a decline in Asian currencies, while forward premiums fell because of the maturity of the central bank's $5-billion forex swap.

The rupee closed at 83.1925 to the dollar, compared with a close of 83.1225 on Friday.

Most Asian currencies fell as weak risk appetite and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hit emerging market assets.

The 10-year U.S. yield is trading above the crucial 5% handle on expectation the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for long.

However, likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to help prevent a breach of the rupee's record low of 83.29, hit in October 2022, traders said.

"We don't think we can work with any (rupee range) forecasts and the current range play will persist," Ritesh Bhusari, joint general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank, said.

"The rupee could have hit a record low some time back, if market dynamics alone were the factor."

Meanwhile, the maturity of RBI's USD/INR swap on Monday was expected to take out $5 billion from the banking system, leading to a surge in demand for cash dollars and a drop in the overnight swap rate.

However, the swap maturity did not cause major disruptions in the premium and spot forex markets, according to traders.

Near-maturity USD/INR premiums extended declines while the overnight cash swap rate fell to 0.06 paisa on Monday.

The two-month forward premiums fell to 14.5 paisa, the lowest since early August. The one-year premium fell to the lowest since September.

Indian forex markets are shut on Tuesday for a local holiday.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)