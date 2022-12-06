ABU DHABI: Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in the UAE said that the UAE leadership is closely following technological development in all sectors, especially space, as well as the latest developments in all sectors.

During his participation at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, Faisal Al Bannai, added: “The initiatives and programmes related to technological and technical development, enhances the capacity building and acceleration and consolidates the international partnerships to serve the local and global communities.”

Al Bannai said: "The UAE is currently living in an advanced era in the field of advanced technology, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, great interest in research and development and international partnerships to reach the country goals required to promote technological development in all fields, especially the space sector."

He added that the Research Council focuses on attracting the best international talents, supporting UAE national competencies, focusing on solving the challenges that individuals may face in the field of technology, in addition to promoting the knowledge-based economy in the UAE.

He said that the establishment of the Council came in order to provide an economic environment through international partnerships that accelerate business programs, in addition to developing the local work environment system to support and develop damaged research.

He noted that there are 6 main research areas in the Council, including health, food, transportation and space sector.

He added that during two years 6 months, the Council has established several research centres specialised in energy and communication, along with other systems.

He said: “During the past period, the Council supported 700 researchers from various countries around the world and 140 researchers from the UAE, in developing their skills in the field of space technology.”

He pointed out that the Council, has granted licenses to two products, pointing out that during the next year 2023, 4 products of advanced digital currencies will be launched, in addition to providing innovative solutions in space.

"The Council is cooperating with more than 35 research centres around the world to fund various programs related to environmental systems," Al Bannai added, noting that there are more than 135 research papers submitted by the Council based on modern technology.

He stressed that the Council is one of three centres established to support and develop space capabilities and talents in cooperation with space agencies and strategic partners, pointing out that the current focus is on space navigation, space sensor systems and all technologies needed by the space sector in future space missions.