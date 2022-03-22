Most Asian currencies extended their sell-off on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading falls following a hawkish speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the deepening crisis in Ukraine.

Powell in a speech on Monday indicated the need to move "expeditiously" and possibly "more aggressively" to tame inflation, which lifted the dollar and Treasury yields. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, inched higher to 98.629, while Treasury yields shot up, with the benchmark 10-year yield jumping above 2.3% for the first time since May 2019.

That, coupled with strong oil prices on the prospect of an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union, pressured Asian currencies. The South Korean won weakened 0.6%, while the Thai baht slipped 0.5% to touch its lowest since Jan. 10.

The baht, the worst performing currency in the region last year and down about 1% so far in 2022, faces headwinds from the country's exposure to surging oil prices. Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is the biggest net oil importer in the region.

"Any discernible recovery in the baht might be conditional on oil prices returning to a downward trajectory, which would in turn depend to some extent on more signs of easing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Among other currencies, the Malaysian ringgit depreciated 0.2% to its weakest since early January, while the Indonesian rupiah and Singapore dollar inched lower.

Most regional bond yields inched up, with yields on Singapore's five-year notes touching 2.015%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year benchmark yields in India and Indonesia traded at 6.781% and 6.755%, respectively.

While direct trade and investment impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to Southeast Asian nations is "contained", the indirect impact of rising oil and commodity prices and resulting inflation are likely to be felt on economic growth, analysts at Singapore bank DBS said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan edged lower to 6.3640 per dollar. China has not denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Washington fears Beijing may be considering giving Moscow financial and military support, something that both Russia and China have denied.

"China seems determined to maintain a diplomatically neutral stance when it comes to the war in Ukraine, but any signs of further implications and actions from the western nations could swing the dollar-yuan (pair) higher," Maybank analysts said.

Among regional equities, shares in Indonesia and Thailand advanced 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while the benchmarks in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines slipped modestly.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)