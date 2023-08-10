Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 42 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 10 August, according to official data.

The first issue was valued at EGP 18.50 billion and will mature in 182 days on 13 February 2024.

With a tenor of 364 days until 13 August next year, the second tranche stood at EGP 23.50 billion.

A week ago, the CBE auctioned T-bills at a total value of EGP 43 billion through two offerings.

