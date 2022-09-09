NEW YORK/LONDON - The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.

On the week, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against six major peers, was on pace for its first weekly fall in four on Friday.

"Markets are getting a little nervous about levels, really historic levels, so the market decided not to push the dollar's strength at this juncture and lightened up positions," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Probably position-taking will be light until the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting. The market looked at everything overnight and decided that this is a good juncture to square up and that process has brought the dollar lower. But this is not a reversal of the trend on dollar strength," he added.

The dollar index dropped as low as 108.35 and was last down 0.5% at 108.96. Among the big gainers was the euro, which leapt as much as 1.2% to a three-week high of $1.0114 , a day after the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points (bps). It was last up 0.5% at $1.0048.

"We have yields in Europe that continue to be well supported following the ECB, that was – as expected - hawkish through all the policy instruments. And on the other hand, U.S. yields are backing down a bit," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. "Putting the two together, that's probably what is behind the retreat of the dollar."

Europe still faces a weak economic outlook, with sky-high energy prices squeezing consumers and businesses. European Union energy ministers were split on Friday over whether to cap Russian gas prices, as they met to work out steps to shield citizens.

U.S. rate futures are pricing in an 87% chance of the Fed following the ECB move with its own 75 bps hike this month, with fresh U.S. consumer price data next week likely to be closely watched.

Currencies perceived as riskier bets also benefited from a pick-up in market sentiment to end the week, reflected in gains across European and U.S. stock markets.

Sterling gained 0.8% to $1.1584, after a modest dip the previous day following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Britain's King Charles is set to address the nation later on Friday. The Bank of England said on Friday it would delay its next monetary policy meeting by one week due to the period of royal mourning.

The Japanese yen was headed for its best daily jump in a month, up 1.2% at 142.34 yen per dollar , as it clawed away from recent 24-year lows. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Australian dollar was also on track for its best daily gain in a month, up 1.5% versus the dollar to US$0.6850, also rebounding from deep lows. Even beaten down cryptocurrencies advanced at the dollar's expense, with bitcoin up nearly 9% at $21,033.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Iain Withers in London; Additional reporting by Alun John and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens)