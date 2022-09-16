NEW YORK - The dollar index was near unchanged on Friday but was on track for a weekly gain as investors expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to remain aggressive when it hikes interest rates next week, while China's yuan eased past the key threshold of 7 per dollar.

The dollar mostly held a slight gain following U.S. data showing consumer sentiment improved moderately in September.

The University of Michigan's preliminary September reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 59.5, up from 58.6 in the prior month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 60.0 in September.

The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 109.85. It reached a two-decade high of 110.79 earlier this month. It is headed for a gain for this week.

"Right now it seems like the consensus is that this belief that we're very close to a peak dollar, very close to peak yields, that narrative is getting pushed back. We're seeing a lot of strong bullish dollar calls," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York. "That positioning will probably be strongly reflected post-FOMC next week."

Fed funds futures point to a high chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike at next week's meeting and even some chance of a 100-bps increase.

Earlier, the rising dollar pushed the offshore yuan past the critical threshold of 7 per dollar for the first time in more than two years overnight. The onshore unit similarly broke the key level soon after markets opened on Friday.

Data showed China's economy was surprisingly resilient in August, with factory output and retail sales both growing more than expected. But a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

Sterling fell against the dollar to a new 37-year low of $1.1351 and was last down 0.6% at %1.1408, while the euro was down 0.1% at $0.9987.

British retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households' disposable spending. While the Fed takes center stage next week, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Bank of England are also expected to have monetary policy meetings.

The dollar was 0.3% lower against the yen at 143.06, but remained on track for a weekly gain. Three sources familiar with the thinking of the BOJ said the central bank has no intention of raising interest rates or tweaking its dovish policy guidance to prop up the yen.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes in London, and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Deepa Babington)