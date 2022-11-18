LONDON - The dollar eased on Friday but remained on track for its largest weekly gain in a month after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their commitment to raising U.S. interest rates more than markets currently anticipate.

The U.S. currency fell against the pound, which edged higher after a volatile session on Thursday in the wake of Britain's budget for tax rises and spending cuts.

Data that showed resilience in consumer spending last month has helped to wipe out some of the expectation among investors that Fed rates might be nearing a peak.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard was the latest Fed official to push back on market hopes for a pause in interest rate hikes, saying that even on dovish assumptions the funds rate needs to rise to at least 5-5.25% to curb inflation, from 3.75-4% currently.

More pessimistic assumptions would recommend it climb above 7%, he said.

Money markets show investors currently expect U.S. rates to peak at about 5% in June next year.

The euro rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.0373 while the pound gained 0.3% to trade at $1.19105.

Both have hit multi-month highs against the dollar since consumer inflation data showed a softening in U.S. price pressures, though this optimism is looking somewhat misplaced, says IG strategist Josh Mahony.

"This perception that 'everything is all right now', because we've seen U.S. inflation is starting to turn lower, really does ignore the fact that U.S. inflation is at 7.7%, UK and euro zone inflation (rates) are in double digits and there are question marks on how long this decline will happen in terms of U.S. inflation," Mahony said.

"The shift in the dollar comes when we see the Federal Reserve start to prepare to cut rates, and that's going to be some way away yet."

Against the yen, the dollar fell to 139.85, leaving the dollar index down 0.1% at 106.75. It is still up about 0.3% this week, paring some of last week's 4% decline after the small miss on U.S. inflation triggered one of the currency's sharpest weekly drops in decades.

Treasury yields rose after Bullard's comments but still held below this week's peaks. Yields on the 10-year note traded narrowly in a narrow band around 3.81%.

Earlier this week, stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data also knocked speculation about a pause in interest rate hikes because it seemed to suggest consumers remained in spending mode.

In Japan, data showed consumer prices surging at their fastest in 40 years, which could pressure authorities into stepping back from easy monetary policies, but the yen showed little immediate reaction.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed British retail sales staged only a partial recovery in October, when inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1%.

The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6712, hovering around its highest for two months.

The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, headed for its fifth weekly gain, rising 0.8% to $0.6182 ahead of next week's central bank meeting, at which rates could rise by as much as 75 basis points.

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore Editing by Sam Holmes, Mark Potter and David Goodman)