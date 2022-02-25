(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

HONG KONG - The Chinese yuan is looking like a risk haven asset. The currency, once subject to speculative swings when geopolitical risks flared, has stayed stable as Russia attacks Ukraine. The exchange rate has been buttressed by a big trade surplus and central bank conservatism, both of which are likely to change.

The People’s Bank of China has done a decent job reforming a once-rigid exchange rate mechanism while maintaining targeted capital controls. That, plus rising confidence in its economy, appears to have deterred capital flight. It got a major stress test this week as Moscow launched a full-scale invasion, and passed with flying colours, hitting a four-year high of 6.3095 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, following gold as emerging market currencies like India's rupee fell.

China’s pandemic response has done much to prop up the renminbi – the currency’s official name - which has firmed 13% versus the greenback since May 2020. Beijing’s draconian lockdowns halted Covid-19 transmission early in 2020 and allowed factories to restart exporting. At the same time outbound tourism has evaporated and weak domestic consumption has held imports down, reducing demand for dollars. The result was a $676 billion trade surplus with the rest of the world in 2021, up 60% from 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Haitong Securities analysts estimate net inflows into yuan by domestic banks, companies and individuals shot up to $85 billion on average per quarter over the past two years, nearly $60 billion more than the pre-pandemic level. Foreign institutional investors have been increasing exposure too, lured by relatively attractive yields on sovereign bonds and increased ease repatriating funds – once a major sticking point. Offshore entities held 4 trillion yuan ($633 billion) of Chinese bonds at the end of 2021, official data showed. That could increase if Russia buys more yuan to evade the impact of dollar sanctions.

The currency is unlikely to stay where it is; the PBOC isn’t comfortable with its strength, which could start denting exports. And the 80-pip spread between U.S Treasuries and Chinese sovereign bonds is narrowing as the Federal Reserve prepares to yank up rates while the PBOC mulls easing. But it has clearly gained traction with serious investors, which will reinforce appetite for it in future crises.

