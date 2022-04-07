China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in March, official data showed on Thursday, as the dollar gained against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $25.8 billion to $3.188 trillion last month, compared with $3.2 trillion tipped a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.214 trillion in February.

The yuan fell 0.5% against the dollar in March, while the dollar rose 1.6% in March against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March, unchanged from the end of February.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $121.66 billion at the end of March from $119.64 billion at the end-February.



