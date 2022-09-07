BEIJING - China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in August, official data showed on Wednesday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $49.2 billion to $3.055 trillion last month, compared with $3.079 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.104 trillion in July.

The yuan fell 2.2% against the dollar in August, while the dollar rose 2.7% in the same month against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of August, unchanged from the end-July.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $107.49 billion at the end of August from $109.84 billion at the end-July.

China's central bank said on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing the pace of the yuan's recent depreciation.

