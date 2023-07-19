Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 43 billion through two auctions on Wednesday, 19 July.

With a tenor of 182 days until 23 January 2024, the first tranche was valued at EGP 19 billion, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 24 billion and will mature in 364 days on 23 July 2024.

Furthermore, the CBE auctioned floating-rate treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a value of EGP 750 million through one issue, which carries a three-year maturity period until 11 July 2026.

Meanwhile, the financial authority will suspend operation during the 20-23 July period, in celebration of the Islamic New Year and July revolution.

Earlier this week, the central bank offered T-bills at a total value of EGP 40 billion through two tranches.

