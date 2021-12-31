The Saudi Ministry of Culture launched on Friday the visual identity of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative, which will accompany all activities that the ministry and its partners will hold throughout 2022 to celebrate Saudi coffee and its cultural value.

The ministry was inspired by the traditional Arabic coffee cup for the logo, which has always been associated with generosity and the unique Saudi hospitality.



The ministry started working on the “Year of Saudi Coffee” when Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced the initiative and allocated an electronic platform for the celebrations: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/year-of-saudi-coffee.



The ministry also provided a detailed description of the initiative and its objectives and set guidelines for using the visual identity. At the end of January 2022, the platform will provide a space to receive the ideas of individuals and all parties wishing to implement joint projects that serve the initiative and promote its objectives.



The initiative is part of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 realization programs, through which the Ministry of Culture seeks to celebrate the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its close connection with the customs and traditions of the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHT At the end of January 2022, the platform will provide a space to receive the ideas of individuals and all parties wishing to implement joint projects that serve the initiative and promote its objectives.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Culinary Arts Commission, plans to hold a wide range of programs, events and competitions under the initiative’s umbrella throughout 2022, with government and semi-governmental agencies, private sector institutions, restaurants, hotels, cafes and individuals involved in this field.



Through this initiative, the ministry seeks to celebrate Saudi coffee as a distinctive cultural product of the Kingdom and contribute to its marketing locally and internationally, in addition to encouraging related products and activities.



It further aims to highlight the Khawlani coffee produced in southern Saudi Arabia and underline how coffee is prepared in different ways in each of the 13 Saudi regions. It also details how coffee is served to guests in various ways, which gives the Kingdom’s coffee a unique cultural depth.