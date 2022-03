Cryptocurrency site Wormhole tweeted on Thursday that "all funds have been restored" and its site is functioning again after it was hit by a $320 million heist.

The decentralised finance (DeFi) platform did not give further details, or respond to Reuters requests for comment.

