Following the results, Empower intends to be listed on the Dubai market during the fourth quarter of this year, Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of the company, told CNBC.
Empower’s revenue stood at 2.464 billion dirham, with a growth of 9.3 percent compared to 2020.
Shafar claimed 2021 was a landmark year in the history of Empower at every level due to numerous factors, primarily to a strategic business model that includes investing in infrastructure and adopting innovative practices.
