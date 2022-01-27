(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

WASHINGTON - It's about time the U.S. Congress looked in the mirror when it comes to insider trading. U.S. lawmakers have long avoided significant constraints on their investments. Now, there's fresh momentum finally to impose rules with real teeth.

In 2012, elected officials made an attempt at accountability through the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge or STOCK Act, which bans lawmakers from using non-public information for their personal benefit and requires regular disclosures. But fines have mostly been small fees for filing late, and there’s no public record of enforcement.

And questionable stock trades continue. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission investigated at least four senators for investment moves after receiving congressional briefings about Covid-19 early in 2020, and at least one probe is ongoing.

Overall, members of Congress bought and sold equities worth nearly $320 million in 2021, according to a study by UnusualWhales.com. And they outperformed how similarly timed trades in an S&P 500 Index fund would have done. One of the best performers was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who traded shares in Apple, Tesla and Microsoft last year, among others. Congress is considering legislation that could affect those companies in areas including tax and antitrust.

Meanwhile, lawmakers throw brickbats at others. During a confirmation hearing for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, several criticized former central bank officials for investments made as the institution was responding to the pandemic. The Senate is also considering tightening limits on share trading by company insiders. Yet unlike Congress, the Fed already prohibits trades in bank shares, and Powell is now implementing tougher rules. And Wells Fargo in 2020 expanded the types of employees who have to disclose trading accounts in addition to getting prior approval to trade.

This month, U.S. Democratic Senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff introduced legislation that would ban lawmakers and immediate family members from owning and trading individual stocks unless they are held in a blind trust. Violations could bring fines worth a year’s salary. Republican Senator Josh Hawley has a similar proposal with different penalties.

Last week, Pelosi said she was open to stock-ownership bans after saying in December they were unnecessary. Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he would consider similar restrictions. With big legislative efforts stalled for now, Congress even has the time. Its members are out of excuses.

- U.S. Democratic Senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 12 introduced legislation that would ban lawmakers and their immediate family members from trading individual stocks unless they are held in a blind trust. Violations could include fines worth a year’s salary.

- “Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information,” Ossoff said.

- Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Jan. 13 said he would introduce similar legislation, with penalties that include handing over profit from banned trades to the U.S. Treasury.

