HAMBURG - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, rebounding after hitting five- month lows last week and boosted by strong import demand and a lack of any more news about the creation a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s exports.

Corn and soybeans rose on concerns over hot weather stressing U.S. crops.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 1.7% to $7.90-1/4 a bushel by 1056 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday.

Corn climbed 1.1% to $6.10-1/2 a bushel, soybeans rose 1.5% to $13.62-3/4 a bushel.

“Wheat is seeing support today from lack of new details about the talks to set up a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s wheat exports and signs of strong import demand following recent price falls,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

“There are a lot of complex problems to be resolved before any corridor is possible. Even if there is quick agreement, it could be at least one to two months before mines are cleared and shipping from Ukraine can start.”

Brisk import demand included a wheat tender from Egypt's state grains buyer GASC but with its traditional suppliers in the Black Sea region and Europe excluded.

Pakistan was negotiating on Monday about buying 300,000 tonnes of wheat.

“With U.S. soft red winter wheat looking about the cheapest in the world in FOB terms, the U.S. does have a good chance in an Egyptian tender for the first time in years if ocean shipping costs are not too high,” Ammermann said.

Hot, dry weather in U.S. Midwest grain belts is forecast to continue this week.

“There is concern about dryness stress to U.S. corn as pollination is beginning,” he said. “Weather risk premiums are also being added to soybeans because of worry the dryness in the U.S. could continue into August, a key month for soybean development.”

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Susan Fenton)