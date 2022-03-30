PARIS/BEIJING- Chicago wheat edged lower on Wednesday, consolidating after a day-earlier slide as traders weighed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and turned their attention to the northern hemisphere growing season.

Corn and soybeans regained some ground, supported by a bounce in crude oil as investors saw continuing supply threats despite signs of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $10.07-1/4 a bushel by 1037 GMT but was holding above the $10 chart threshold. The contract closed down 4% on Tuesday, having tumbled by as much as 8% during the session following face-to-face talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey.

Russia promised to scale down military operations in its month-old invasion of Ukraine, while Kyiv's negotiators proposed that Ukraine adopt neutral status.

The signs of progress pushed commodity markets lower and equities higher on Tuesday, before investors took a more cautious view on Wednesday.

The wheat market has been particularly volatile since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The two countries account for about 30% of world exports of the staple cereal. "It is likely to take some time before wheat shipments from the Black Sea region normalise," Commerzbank said in a note.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that demanding rouble payment for exports of oil, grain, fertilisers, coal, metals and other key commodities in addition to natural gas should be worked on.

The European Union has so far rejected Russia's demand to switch to rouble payment for gas. Rain in dry U.S. and European wheat belts was also tempering supply concerns as traders shift their focus to the spring growing period in the northern hemisphere.

CBOT corn climbed 1.0% to $7.33-1/4 a bushel while soybeans edged 0.3% higher to $16.47 a bushel. Traders are awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) planting and stocks estimates on Thursday as a gauge of U.S. supply.

Analysts were expecting the report to show lower corn seeding and higher soybean plantings.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Beijing; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillipsand Jason Neely)