Global oil prices rose on Monday over fears that the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, the biggest flare-up of tensions between the two sides in five decades, could escalate into a long, drawn-out conflict affecting supply from the oil producers in the region.

Oil prices jumped 4% on Monday as news of the conflict spooked the market, but slightly cooled in early Tuesday. Brent crude, the key benchmark for Middle East's oil producers, fell 0.2%, to $87.97 a barrel early on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2% to $86.22 a barrel.

Oil prices had tumbled last week as fears of weakening global economic outlook spiked concerns of softening demand. Brent dropped about 11% and WTI dipped more than 8%, declines that Monday's jumps did not manage to offset.

For now, analysts believe the type of engagements and duration of the current conflict will be the key drivers for global oil prices as, from a geopolitical perspective, the conflict has erupted along known fault lines.

The risk that this recent development transforms from a localized event to one that is prolonged and engulfs a wider range of nations should be among the key concerns for investors, said Norman Villamin, Group Chief Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) in a note on Monday.

A prolonged conflict has the potential to draw in Iran and imperil the potential normalisation of Saudi-Israeli ties that reported to be close to being announced, he said.

"With Iranian exports and US releases from its strategic petroleum reserve having virtually fully offset Saudi supply cuts since September, a global response which reduces Iranian supply where Saudi Arabia does not compensate with increased production would create a renewed supply shock for global energy markets."

While Israeli military has said there's no direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the attack by Hamas fighters, a White House spokesperson on Monday said Iran is complicit even though the United States has no intelligence that makes a direct connection. However, if evidence does emerge, US could tighten sanctions on Iran, squeezing global crude supply further.

London-based consultancy Capital Economics said oil prices rising on Monday was not due to supply disruption, but the potential for it. "Israel produces very little crude oil, but risks to production in the wider region are significant. These risks unfortunately become greater the longer the conflict goes on and if any other regional actors become embroiled in it. And they also come at a time when the global oil market already appears to be in a fairly large deficit."

The fact that the Brent crude oil price has only risen by about 4% on Monday is because "so many of these supply risks are still just that – risks", said Edward Gardner, Commodities Economist at Capital Economics.

The situation remains opaque and reliable insights are missing to date, according to Norbert Rücker, Head Economics and Next Generation Research at Julius Baer.

"Yet the conflict seems to have erupted among the well-known fault lines, although the intensity is surprising. We will closely monitor the situation but believe that this is unlikely a tectonic shift in geopolitics bearing lasting impact."

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

