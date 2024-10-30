Gold touched a record high on Wednesday, with U.S. election jitters supporting bullion prices, while investors await a raft of U.S. economic data that could shed light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,778.27 per ounce, as of 0026 GMT. Bullion inched up to an all-time high of $2,778.79, marking a significant bullish run in the market.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,790.60.

* The Nov. 5 U.S. election has entered its final stretch, with uncertainty lifting bullion demand as opinion polls show the race to the White House remains tight.

* Data on Tuesday from the U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed job openings fell to a more than 3-1/2-year low in September and data for the prior month was revised down, a sign of a continually cooling labour market.

* Additionally, U.S. consumer confidence, on the other hand, exceeded estimates with an October reading of 108.7, a nine-month high, up from 99.2 the previous month.

* Following the data, Fed policymakers are nearly certain to deliver a quarter-point reduction in short-term borrowing costs next week.

* Now attention will turn towards ADP employment due later in the day, U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures, and payrolls report to further gauge the Fed's policy stance, with its next rate decision on Nov. 7.

* Bullion thrives in a low interest rate environment and is considered a hedge against political and economic uncertainty.

* At least 93 Palestinians were killed or missing in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said.

* On the physical level, Indian buyers of gold brushed off record high prices and made purchases for the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals starting on Tuesday, hoping bullion would continue to rally and deliver promising returns amid a cooling stock market.

* Spot silver gained 0.2% to $34.51 per ounce, palladium rose 0.5% to $1,050.42, while platinum fell 0.9% to $1,211.37.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q3 0855 Germany Unemployment Chg SA Oct 0855 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Oct 0900 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q3 0900 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q3 1000 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY Q3 1000 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY Q3 1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Oct 1230 US GDP Advance Q3 1300 Germany CPI Prelim YY Oct 1300 Germany HICP Prelim YY Oct (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



