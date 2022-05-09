Ukraine has sown about 7 million hectares of spring crops so far this year, or 25-30% less than in 2021, and exported 1.090 million tonnes of grain in April, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday.

He underlined the importance of exports of Ukrainian grain via Romania while Russia is blockading Ukrainian ports, but said those exports could be complicated in two months by exports of the new wheat crop in Romania and Bulgaria.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



Reuters