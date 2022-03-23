MPs have urged the government to intensify inspections at markets to ensure prices of food remains stable during Ramadan.

Five MPs, led by Bahrainisation Committee chairman Ebrahim Al Nefaei, submitted an urgent proposal yesterday, calling for tough action against rogue traders who have allegedly pushed up the prices of staples citing the Ukraine war.

The proposal will be reviewed by the Cabinet.

Ramadan is set to start early next month. The GDN yesterday reported that 202 food traders had signed an agreement under the Bahrain Chamber, vowing not to raise prices of staples during the holy month.

“We have been bombarded with calls from people who have complained about an alarming rise in prices of essential goods. Some of them even presented bills from the last two months revealing the difference,” said Mr Al Nefaei.

“The ministry is saying that the open market system is built on the concept of supply and demand, but clearly consumers are feeling the pinch of having to pay more.

“We need to sit with the government and discuss more financial allowances to help people meet their needs, while ensuring staples are provided at affordable rates.”

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister last week ordered officials to monitor prices as Ramadan approaches.

MP Zainab Abdulamir said consumers were being exploited by ‘greedy’ traders.

“Monthly wages, pensions and allowances are already low, and now people have to pay more taxes. Citizens are already burdened by the high cost of living, while greedy traders are further exploiting them,” she claimed.

MPs have also unanimously approved the following proposals and referred them to the Cabinet:

* Obliging people seeking to tie the knot to attend mandatory pre-marital counselling sessions before signing the marriage contract.

* A new ‘smart silk city’ to attract investments from the world’s biggest economies, including China, with one of Bahrain’s islands dedicated for the purpose.

* Opening new document authentication offices for the Foreign Ministry at Bahrain’s entrances and exits.

* Lowering the cap of maximum cuts to up to 25pc of the monthly salary for employees borrowing from their future pensions.

* Providing local majlises with subsidised electricity and water.

* Completing medical tests for housemaids and those on similar work status at Bahrain International Airport.

* Increasing family monthly net income from BD600 to BD800, so that more people can get renovation and waterproofing services from the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry.

MPs also unanimously approved an urgent proposal to issue a statement congratulating the nation on Bahrain Youth Day, which will be celebrated on Friday.

A parliament-proposed amendment to the 2012 Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry Set-up Law was also approved and referred to the Cabinet to draft as a proper law within six months. It could see chamber membership suspended for anyone elected as a unionist or to a labour federation.

Parliament also approved exempting Bahraini owners of properties from paying infrastructure levy for demolition and reconstruction.

The proposal has been referred to the Shura Council for review.

Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan was present to respond to two questions on plans for the labour market and unemployment allowances to children of Bahraini mothers.

