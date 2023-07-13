Leading Saudi miner Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (Amak) has announced that it has been awarded the exploration licence for gold in kingdom's Najran province by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The licence, which is for a five-year period until May 19, 2028 covers 78.07 sq km area.

The zone for which licence has been granted is located beside the current (Jabal Guyan) mining area which produces gold, and is roughly around 10 sq km, said AMAK in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The company said it will carry out the necessary exploratory studies during the statutory period to ensure the availability of the required raw materials.

The financial impact value and timing of this licence will become clear after the completion of exploration work and studies within the legal period, it added.

