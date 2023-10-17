LONDON: The chief executive of Saudi Arabia's oil group Aramco, Amin Nasser, said his company is looking at more investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) to boost its plans to become a leading player in the seaborne gas market.

"LNG is important...we're looking at additional investments that are currently in the pipeline to be one of the leading players in LNG in the market," Nasser told the Energy Intelligence Conference on Tuesday.

In September, Aramco said it had agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in LNG company MidOcean Energy for $500 million, with an option to increase the size of the shareholding.

Aramco has previously considered an offtake and stake in Port Arthur LNG in the United States. The oil giant also trades in LNG.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Saudi Aramco CEO: COP28 should focus on cutting fossil fuel emissions, not output

LONDON: The chief executive of oil giant Saudi Aramco, said on Tuesday this year's COP28 U.N. climate conference should focus on cutting emissions from hydrocarbons, rather than reducing their production.

CEO Amin Nasser was speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, ahead of the climate conference which is due to begin in Dubai on Nov. 30.

"The focus should be on emissions. Today the focus is not purely on emissions, it is: we need to either shut or slow down big time your conventional (energy)," Nasser said.

Renewables alone cannot shoulder the burden of global energy demand, he said, adding that cuts to oil and gas production would result in energy shortages and price spikes.

The focus should be on adding carbon capture and storage and improving the efficiency of hydrocarbon production to reduce their emissions, Nasser said.

On Monday, climate ministers from the European Union said they would push for a world-first deal to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels at COP28.

However, countries are far from bridging the gap between those demanding a deal to phase out fossil fuels and nations insisting on preserving a role for coal, oil and natural gas.

Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 43% by 2030 from 2019 levels to stand any chance of meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Ron Bousso, Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Miral Fahmy)

Saudi Aramco looking at additional investments in LNG- CEO

LONDON: The chief executive of Saudi Arabia's oil group Aramco, Amin Nasser, said his company is looking at more investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has some deals in pipeline.

"We are looking at using gas in kingdom for blue hydrogen and LNG, we are looking at additional investments to be a leading player in LNG," Nasser told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad)