Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Arabia Refineries Company (SARCO) has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 6.59 million in 2021, an annual plunge of 50.73% from SAR 13.38 million.

The revenues plummeted by 51.39% to SAR 8.17 million last year, compared to SAR 16.82 million in 2020, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.44 in 2021, lower than SAR 0.89 in 2020.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, SARCO reported a rise of 114% in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 827,94 from SAR 386,08 in the same three months a year earlier.

