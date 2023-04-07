Gold prices pared some gains on Thursday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but bullion was still on track for a weekly rise as weak U.S. economic data spurred worries of a slowdown.

Spot gold was down 0.6% to $2,009.07 per ounce by 2:53 p.m. EDT (18:53 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled 0.5% lower at $2,026.40.

Safe-haven bullion has risen more than 2% so far this week, surpassing the key $2,000 level, as oil prices surged after the shock OPEC+ output cuts, while data showed a slower U.S. services sector and fewer job openings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is in a bind, as higher interest rates could trigger a recession but a pause in the monetary tightening risks embedding inflation, with either scenario positive for gold, said Paul Wong, market strategist at Sprott.

"It is a long weekend for most major markets, so I would expect low volume, not meaningful price action today."

Also supporting prices this week, the dollar index hovered around two-month lows, while benchmark Treasury yields hit a seven-month trough.

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge but lower rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

The Fed should stick to raising interest rates to lower inflation while the labor market remains strong, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said.

However, more data reinforcing the need for rate cuts "could keep gold above $2,000 and perhaps propel it into uncharted territory," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Traders are awaiting the U.S. jobs report on Friday for cues, but their reaction will only become apparent next week due to the Good Friday market holiday.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum rose 1% to $1,007.21. Both metals were set for their fourth consecutive weekly gains.

Palladium gained 2.3% to $1,463.10.

