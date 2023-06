Pakistan's Russian crude shipment was paid for in Chinese currency, the South Asian country's petroleum minister said on Monday.

The first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow arrived in Karachi on Sunday. It is currently being offloaded at the port.

