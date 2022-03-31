PHOTO
OPEC+ key ministerial committee has agreed to stick with existing oil output policy and raise output by 432,000 barrels per day from May, an OPEC+ source said.
(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom)
OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a full ministerial meeting at 1130 GMT and is seen sticking to an existing deal to increase its May output target by about 432,000 barrels per day
