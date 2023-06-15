VIENNA - Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi, discussed the current global energy supplies and future prospects for oil markets.

During their meeting at OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, the two sides reviewed the expectations of global demand, highlighting the significance of establishing a dialogue between senior officials of OPEC and Japan.

Japan, the world's fourth biggest importer of crude, is looking forward to enhancing energy security and working to add renewable resources to its consumption mix as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.

It is worth noting that OPEC has proven expectations of growth in oil demand in light of the current economic conditions in the world.