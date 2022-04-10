The Sultanate of Oman’s production of crude oil and oil condensates increased by 8.2 per cent at the end of February to reach 60,929,200 barrels, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The production of natural gas decreased by the end of February by 4 per cent to reach 7,505,000 cubic metres. Oman's total exports of crude oil recorded an increase of 18.3 per cent at the end of February, compared to the same period previous year.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

