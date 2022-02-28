Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has signed here 11 agreements with various companies and private establishments to the tune of RO20 million ($51.8 million).

Five of the agreements were inked within the framework of the Food Security Lab, while the other 6 are land usufruct agreements to set up agricultural projects, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

Those projects will provide the agricultural needs of the Sultanate of Oman in a scientific, modern and innovative manner that complies with food security regulations.

The signed projects vary between the production of white and red meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits, hydroponic products and moringa oil, among other products. Those projects will be set up in the Governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, North A’Sharqiyah, South A’Sharqiyah, A’Dhahirah and Musandam.

The agreements were signed by Dr Khalfan Said Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and representatives of the companies implementing the projects, in the presence of Dr Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Dr Al Habsi said that those projects cover the fields of agriculture and livestock. He affirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is pressing ahead in setting up new projects in the field of food security.

Dr Al Habsi added that the projects are considered as the fourth package of projects signed by the ministry to achieve food security in Oman.

