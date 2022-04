Muscat – The price of Oman oil for June delivery at the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) went up by US$3.21 to reach at US$105.24 per barrel on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Oman crude for April delivery was US$91.96 per barrel, an increase of US$8.34 compared to the price of March delivery.

