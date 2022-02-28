

LONDON- Oil prices jumped on Monday as

Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some

Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause

severe disruption to its oil exports.



Brent crude rose $2.65, or 2.7%, to $100.58 by 1255

GMT after touching a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade.



The Brent contract for April delivery expires on Monday. The

most active contract, for May delivery, was up $3.68 at $97.80.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up

$3.62, or 4%, at $95.21 after hitting $99.10 in early trade.



"Growing concerns about disruptions to Russian energy

supplies are pushing oil and gas prices up sharply," said

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.



Russia is facing severe disruption to its exports of all

commodities from oil to grains after Western nations imposed

stiff sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from

the SWIFT international payment system.



"Russia could retaliate to these harsh measures by reducing

or even completely suspending energy shipments to Europe," said

Fritsch.



Russian crude oil grades, which account for about 10% of

global oil supply, were hammered in physical markets.



Goldman Sachs bank raised its one-month Brent price forecast

to $115 a barrel from $95 previously.



"We expect the price of consumed commodities that Russia is

a key producer of to rally from here - this includes oil," the

bank said.



President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on

high alert on Sunday.

Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern

Ukraine, the Interfax news agency said, but ran into stiff

resistance elsewhere.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the

Belarusian border, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said, aiming

to agree an immediate ceasefire.



"If there's any progress made in this meeting, we're going

to see a sharp reversal in markets - we'll see stocks rise, the

dollar rise and oil fall," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley.



British oil major BP decided to exit its Russian oil

and gas investments, opening a new front in the West's campaign

to isolate Russia's economy. BP is Russia's biggest foreign

investor.

The sanctions and the exodus of Western oil companies could

impact Russian oil production in near term, analysts said.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are due to

meet on March 2. The group is expected to stick to plans to add

400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in April.

Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ revised down its forecast for

the oil market surplus for 2022 by about 200,000 bpd to 1.1

million bpd, underscoring market tightness.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London

Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Alex Lawler

in London

Editing by David Goodman and Carmel Crimmins)