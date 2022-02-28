PHOTO
LONDON- Oil prices jumped on Monday as
Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some
Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause
severe disruption to its oil exports.
Brent crude rose $2.65, or 2.7%, to $100.58 by 1255
GMT after touching a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade.
The Brent contract for April delivery expires on Monday. The
most active contract, for May delivery, was up $3.68 at $97.80.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up
$3.62, or 4%, at $95.21 after hitting $99.10 in early trade.
"Growing concerns about disruptions to Russian energy
supplies are pushing oil and gas prices up sharply," said
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Russia is facing severe disruption to its exports of all
commodities from oil to grains after Western nations imposed
stiff sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from
the SWIFT international payment system.
"Russia could retaliate to these harsh measures by reducing
or even completely suspending energy shipments to Europe," said
Fritsch.
Russian crude oil grades, which account for about 10% of
global oil supply, were hammered in physical markets.
Goldman Sachs bank raised its one-month Brent price forecast
to $115 a barrel from $95 previously.
"We expect the price of consumed commodities that Russia is
a key producer of to rally from here - this includes oil," the
bank said.
President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on
high alert on Sunday.
Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern
Ukraine, the Interfax news agency said, but ran into stiff
resistance elsewhere.
Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the
Belarusian border, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said, aiming
to agree an immediate ceasefire.
"If there's any progress made in this meeting, we're going
to see a sharp reversal in markets - we'll see stocks rise, the
dollar rise and oil fall," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley.
British oil major BP decided to exit its Russian oil
and gas investments, opening a new front in the West's campaign
to isolate Russia's economy. BP is Russia's biggest foreign
investor.
The sanctions and the exodus of Western oil companies could
impact Russian oil production in near term, analysts said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are due to
meet on March 2. The group is expected to stick to plans to add
400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in April.
Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ revised down its forecast for
the oil market surplus for 2022 by about 200,000 bpd to 1.1
million bpd, underscoring market tightness.
