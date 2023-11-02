London - Oil gained 1% on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

Brent crude futures rose $1.28, or 1.51%, to $85.91 a barrel by 0944 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.33, or 1.65%, to $81.77 a barrel.

Oil prices drew support from the Fed's decision to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% at its meeting on Wednesday.

Policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether an economy that continues to outperform expectations may need still more restraint.

U.S. inflation held at 3.4% in September for the third consecutive month.

"There is still some way to go to achieve the 2% target, nonetheless monetary tightening has been working effectively and additional rate increase would probably do more harm than good," Tamas Varga, analyst at broker PVM, said.

Meanwhile in Europe, a contraction in manufacturing activity in the euro zone deepened in October, with Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling by 0.3 points on the month to 43.1. A score of below 50 signals contraction.

A Bank of England meeting later on Thursday is expected to result in interest rates being held steady.

Investors will also be watching for developments in the Middle East, which has kept oil markets on edge as a wider conflict could disrupt oil supplies around the region.

Fighting raged on around Gaza City on Thursday as advancing Israeli tanks and troops encountered fierce resistance from Hamas militants.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey, Stephanie Kelly and Muyu Xu; editing by Robert Birsel)