Oil prices aren’t likely to rally from the current levels in the coming months, as there is still ample supply in the market and demand remains almost stagnant, according to a Julius Baer economist.

As of Wednesday, Brent crude traded at more than $81 per barrel, down by over 1%, while West Texas Intermediate settled at more than $75 per barrel, down by over 2.5%.

“We see oil prices trending into the low $70s this year … Oil supplies should remain ample amidst a soft economy, almost stagnant demand, and production growth in the Americas,” wrote Norbert Rücker, Head Economist and Next Generation Research at Julius Baer.

Rücker said the oil market looks “well balanced” this year, citing that there is already sufficient spare capacity, mainly from Saudi Arabia and its currently unused three million barrels per day capacity.

He also suggested that Saudi’s recent decision to shelve oil production expansion plans may not have any meaningful impact on the market in the next several years, given that other oil producers are looking to boost capacity.

“Already today, the oil market has ample spare capacity… Meanwhile, various countries are investing robustly into expansion including the US, Brazil, Guyana, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait,” Rücker noted.

“And let us not forget the sanctioned and thus underused oil infrastructure in Iran and Venezuela. This decade seems less at risk of lasting capacity constraints than previous decades.”

Rücker, also sees oil demand peaking this decade, as the energy transition “erodes” fuel consumption.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) had forecast in a January report that global oil supply will increase by 1.5 million barrels per day to a new high of 103.5 mb/d this year.

However, global demand is set to halve to 1.2 mb/d this year, with the post-COVID recovery all but complete.

“Barring significant disruptions to oil flows, the market looks reasonably well supplied in 2024,” IEA said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com