Oil prices could rebound to $125 in the coming months due to tight market supply, declining spare capacity and low oil inventories, according to Swiss bank, UBS.

Prices rose as much as $1 on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand. However, the market is awaiting clues from the US Federal Reserve on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later today. Brent crude futures climbed 87 cents, or 0.9%, to $100.21 a barrel early morning.

"Prices are lower than few weeks ago as market participants remain concerned that rising interest rates and soaring energy prices will weigh on oil demand," Giovanni Staunovo, Strategist at UBS said in an anaysis. "While oil demand in OECD countries has been lackluster lately, it remains strong in non-OECD countries, which account for 54% of the total demand globally," he added.

On the supply side, high OPEC and Russian crude exports in July, along with a potential nuclear deal with the West that would allow Iran to sell more oil, have also not helped, UBS noted.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com )