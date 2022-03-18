Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday launched the oil exploration project at the Sarhan and Jafer field and checked on the necessary preparations to embark on digging in the area.

During his visits to the Sarhan and Jafer field, 170 kilometres south of Azraq, and the Hamzah oil field, east of Azraq, Kharabsheh said that the ministry, in cooperation with the National Petroleum Company (NPC), has analysed 2D and 3D seismic information of the area, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The minister, during the tour, said that stakeholders had reiterated the significance of retesting Sarhan Well 8, dug by the Natural Resources Authority in 1989, and oil was explored in the well, with the aim of increasing its productivity.

The minister noted that the project is part of the ministry’s interest in looking for opportunities that might contribute to local energy resources, including oil and gas, noting that the NPC will implement the digging in the area for the ministry and expects the digging to conclude before the end of June.

During his visit to the Hamzah oil field, the minister said that the ministry is following up on the production from two wells and transferring the oil to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC).

He added that the ministry is currently conducting a study to identify three deep wells to be dug by the end of this year and early next year through the JPRC, the technical arm of the ministry.

He noted that work is ongoing to assess the result of a 3D seismic survey by three global companies to identify the petroleum model in the field.

Regarding other open areas for exploration in the Kingdom, Kharabsheh said that the ministry is currently preparing technical information to be offered to global petroleum companies that showed interest in investing in exploring oil and gas.

