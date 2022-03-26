RIYADH — Saudi Ministry of Energy (MoE) reiterated position declared earlier this week that the Kingdom will not be responsible for any shortage in oil supplies to the international markets, while Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militias continue to target its oil facilities continue.



The ministry said that the petroleum products distribution terminal in North Jeddah was attacked at 5:25 PM on Friday. Another airborne attack was also made against Almukhtarah terminal in Jizan at 5:00 PM.



The criminal attacks resulted in no casualties, an official spokesperson at the ministry confirmed.



The spokesperson expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of these assaults.



“The repeated perpetration of these terrorist crimes against vital installations and civilian objects in the Kingdom constitutes a violation of all international laws and norms.”



Saudi Arabia warned that the international community should be aware of the danger of Iran’s continuous provision of ballistic missiles and advanced drones, which target the Kingdom’s oil, gas and refining facilities.



The grave effects on the upstream and downstream sector could affect the Kingdom’s production capacity and its ability to fulfill its obligations to the international markets, seriously threatening the security and stability of energy supplies to global markets.



The spokesperson said it has become clear that such attacks of terrorism, and those behind them, do not just target the Kingdom alone, but the security and stability of energy supply to the world, therefore targeting the global economy, especially at these times of extremely sensitive circumstances the world and international energy markets are suffering.



The Kingdom called on all nations and organizations in the world to stand together against such acts of terrorism by groups perpetrating or supporting these attacks.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).