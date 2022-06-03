PHOTO
CAIRO - Kuwait's oil output will increase to 2.768 million barrels per day in July following a decision by OPEC+ to further boost output, the country's oil ministry said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
