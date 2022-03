The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 65 cents to US$112.43 per barrel (pb) on Monday as opposed to US$113.08 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Brent crude dropped by $5.77 to settle at $106.90 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which slipped by $6.32 to $103.01 pb.