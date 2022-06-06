AMMAN - The Jordanian Government, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore gold in Abu Khashaba Canyon with Emirati strategic partner Earth Global, and Solvest Inc.

The agreement comes in line with the Jordanian government's efforts to explore underground resources and support the national economy.

Dr. Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, signed the MoU with Solvest, represented by Andrei Borisov, in the presence of the company’s director Hani Al Asmar; and Emirati strategic partner Earth Global, represented by its Chairman Abdul Jalil Al Blooki, who in turn expressed his pride in the UAE-Jordan relations.

The strategic partnership between Earth Global and Solvest includes joint work and cooperation in the mining sector of the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.