Japan will release 15 million barrels of oil from state and private reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

It will mark Japan's biggest contribution ever to the IEA-led action, Kyodo said.

IEA states agreed to tap 60 million barrels of oil from storage, the director of the group said on Wednesday, on top of a 180 million-barrel release announced by Washington last week aimed at cooling prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)



