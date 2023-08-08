Saudi Arabia’s crude oil export to India fell by 34% in July, a local financial portal reported, citing energy cargo tracker Vortexa data.

Riyadh supplied 484,000 barrels of crude oil per day in July compared to 734,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, according to a Moneycontrol reported.

The decline follows Riyadh’s additional supply cuts of one million bpd in July.

In May, Saudi Arabia reduced supply by 500,000 bpd as part of the OPEC+’s deal to cut oil production by 1.6 million bpd for 2023.

Russia remained India’s top crude oil supplier in July, exporting 1.9 million bpd.

Iraq exported 891,000 bpd last month, the newspaper said.

