HAMBURG - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets and a weaker dollar as well as hopes that China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions could boost demand.

Global equities rallied on Friday and the dollar dipped as investors bet that peaking U.S. inflation will prompt the Federal Reserve to hold back interest rate hikes.

Oil prices jumped after China, the top global crude importer, eased some of the country's heavy COVID-19 curbs. Base metals also rose sharply.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat rose 1.0% to $8.12-1/4 a bushel at 1128 GMT. Soybeans rose 1.7% to $14.48 a bushel, corn rose 1.0% to $6.60-1/4 a bushel.

“Wheat, corn and soybeans are being strengthened today by the weaker dollar, which is positive for U.S. export sales, and stronger outside markets,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “After weakness earlier this week markets cannot ignore the weaker dollar today.”

“Regardless of whether the favourable news on U.S. inflation will actually spark a longer-term change in U.S. interest rate policy, the markets are in an emotional mood and are reacting to the dollar’s weakness. Agricultural markets are also seeing support on news of COVID easing by China even though cases are still on the rise.”

U.N. officials will meet a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal after the present agreement expires on Nov. 19 plus efforts to smooth shipments of Russian food and fertilisers.

“Markets are also nervously waiting on news about the negotiations to extend the Ukrainian safe shipping channel," Ammermann said. "If there is no extension, this would sharply tighten global grain export supplies.”

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange slashed its wheat harvest forecast after drought and frosts.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Louise Heavens)