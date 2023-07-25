Gold pared some gains on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, while traders positioned for key central bank decisions that could signal a halt to further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,956.77 per ounce by 1148 GMT, while U.S. gold futures edged down 0.2% to $1,958.20.

The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs, making zero-interest-bearing bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Markets wil look towards what U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says on Wednesday and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday about the monetary policy outlook for their September meetings.

While it may leave the door open for another rate hike this year, "the Fed has time to wait and is likely to communicate that they are now taking some time to observe the impact," said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research.

Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

After a widely anticipated 25 basis point (bps) hike on Wednesday, there is about a 60% chance of the Fed keeping rates unchanged until 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold priced in euros hit a one-month high earlier in the session on hopes that economic stimulus from top physical bullion buyer China could shore up demand.

"The remarks out of Beijing to work on more stimulus for the economy will be positive for retail demand for gold by Chinese consumers," Fertig said.

The key buyer's gold consumption rose 16% year-on-year in the first half of 2023, with consumption of jewellery increasing nearly 15%.

"After a four-day decline, I suspect (gold) will hold above $1,950 and strive for a technically-driven retracement towards $1,960–$1,965 today," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Spot silver rose 0.9% to $24.58 per ounce, platinum was up 1.2% to $967.38, and palladium jumped 1.8% to $1,293.38.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sonia Cheema)