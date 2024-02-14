Gold prices lingered near a two-month low on Wednesday, trading below the key $2,000-per-ounce level, as a stronger-than-expected US inflation report prompted traders to trim bets for deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

According to Reuters, spot gold was flat at $1,992.21 per ounce (Oz) as of 0429 GMT after hitting its lowest since 13th December on Tuesday. Bullion fell about 1.4% on Tuesday, its biggest daily decline since 4th December.

US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,005.00/Oz.

Spot platinum was steady at $871.90/Oz, palladium fell 0.2% to $862.14, and silver slipped 0.2% to $22.04.