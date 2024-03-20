Gold prices drifted lower on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, while traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for more clues on prospects of rate cuts.

Spot gold dipped 0.2% to $2,152.88 per ounce by 1210 GMT.

Gold has fallen 2% from a record high of $2,194.99 hit on March 8, as last week's hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices index figures dashed hopes for early and sharp rate cuts.

"We had an incredible rally in gold in early March, so gold drifts a little bit lower as markets are focusing again on timing of expected rate cuts," said David Wilson, commodities strategist at BNP Paribas.

"That rally was a bit overdone, because the U.S. data remains stronger than expected."

Traders are currently pricing in a 55% chance of a rate cut in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The start of a rate-cutting cycle would support precious metals as non-yield-bearing assets.

The dollar edged up ahead of the Fed verdict, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold has so far managed to hold above key support level of around $2,135, preventing long liquidation from funds, who in a two-week period to March 12, bought 9.1 million ounces of gold via futures, said Ole Hansen at Saxo Bank.

Meanwhile, persistent safe-haven demand and central bank purchases amid geopolitical tensions continue to provide fundamental support. China's central bank has been adding gold to its reserves for 16 months in a row.

"We've seen a lot of buying from China, and not only from the central bank. There has been demand from retail and other types of investors for gold in China, which has been supportive for the metal," Wilson said.

Spot silver eased 0.2% to $24.86. Among platinum group metals (PGMs), platinum was flat at $894.80 while palladium lost 0.6% to $985.04.

"PGMs are still under pressure from the demand side but are keeping a wary eye on potential supply disruptions," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in London; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)