Gold prices fell on Tuesday as Treasury yields and the dollar gained ahead of U.S. inflation data, a reading that could help investors get more clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,950.52 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting a near one-month peak of $1,968.91 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,954.00.

* The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Monday to its highest in more than three years as investors awaited the latest inflation readings for indications on how hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its policy path.

* While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher U.S. interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* The U.S. dollar index hovered near two-year highs, making gold less attractive for other currency holders.

* Limiting gold's slide, however, safe-haven demand sustained after Ukraine said it expects Russia to begin an offensive soon in the eastern Donbas region.

* Spot silver shed 0.4% at $24.97 per ounce and platinum was up 0.1% to $978.00.

* Auto-catalyst metal palladium was up 0.7% at $2,448.14 after hitting a peak of $2,550.58 in the last session, its highest since March 24.

* Newly refined Russian platinum and palladium was suspended from trading in London from Friday, denying access to the metals' biggest trade hub because of the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)