Gold slid to a near three-month low on Thursday as the dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would implement more interest rate hikes this year.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,934.96 per ounce by 0919 GMT, hitting its lowest since March 17. U.S. gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,943.00.

In the meeting held over June 13-14, nine of 18 Fed officials see the benchmark overnight interest rate moving up another half of a percentage point beyond the current 5.00%-5.25% range, while three others feel it needs to go even higher.

"Gold is under pressure just now following the Fed's 'hawkish pause', coupled with a rally in treasury yields and a U.S. dollar bounce," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

The U.S. dollar index climbed, making bullion more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Traders are now pricing in a roughly 74% chance of a Fed rate hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool, with rate cuts seen only in the first half of 2024.

"A correction lower would likely stimulate strong physical demand plus official sector buying - that said, the market is moving into its summer doldrums...(gold) is range-trading between $1,900 and $1,941 on thin volumes," Norman said.

Markets will now look to U.S. economic data expected later, including weekly jobless claims, which are forecast to come lower at 249,000 from 261,000 earlier in a Reuters poll.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates again for the eighth straight time today as it tries to bring down inflation three times its 2% target, while 64 economists polled by Reuters see the Bank of England also raising rates.

Spot silver dropped 2.4% to $23.36, earlier hitting its lowest since June 5.

Platinum fell 0.6% to $969.02 palladium fell 1.1% to $1,370.37.

