Gold prices crept higher on Thursday, but traded in a relatively tight range as investors looked to U.S. economic data for further clarity on the Federal Reserve's next monetary move.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,034.79 per ounce, as of 1217 GMT, trading in a narrow $10 range in the session so far. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,046.30.

If US data this week reinforces the view that the Fed will soon start cutting rates, then gold will gain but in the case of stronger data then the Fed is likely to keep rates higher for longer, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

"We will see the unwinding of the restrictive monetary policies of the major central banks, so 2024 will be a positive year for gold."

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields were near a five-month month low touched on Wednesday while the dollar index slipped.

Investors are now looking ahead to the U.S. third-quarter GDP report and weekly jobless claims data due at 1330 GMT, and the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report due on Friday.

A dovish tilt from the U.S. central bank has prompted traders to price in several rate cuts in 2024. However, some Fed officials have pushed back against the idea of rapid rate cuts. The market expects an 79% chance of Fed rate cut by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $24.19 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $963.48 and palladium was up 0.6% to $1,203.63.

"The fundamental backdrop is stronger for platinum and it should continue to outperform palladium going forward," BofA said in a research note dated Wednesday.

It said it expects rising palladium surpluses under its base case next year, with a possibility of prices falling to a low of $500 per ounce if there are no supply cuts.

(Reporting by Tina Parate and Sherin Varghese Elizabeth in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)